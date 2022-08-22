Iconic host Karan Johar is known for manifesting many Bollywood love stories on the couch of Koffee With Karan. Some are married or dating, and others are still figuring out their status. Well, in the eighth episode of the season 7, the manifestation king strikes again after his episode with Sidharth Malhotra. Are you still guessing the guests for this week?

The wait is finally over as show debutant and the exceptionally talented star Kiara Advani, along with versatile actor Shahid Kapoor, grace the couch in the eighth episode. With sizzling conversations around love, family, marriage and the Bollywood grandeur, Kiara and Shahid bring their honest, candid side to the couch.

While Karan spills the beans around Sidharth-Kiara wedding rumours, Kiara openly admits that the two actors are “more-than close friends.” When Karan pokes a question on marriage, Kiara takes the conversation further, revealing that she believes in the institution of marriage. “I have seen beautiful marriages around me, and I see that happen in my life too. But I will not reveal when that is happening,” she adds.

Considering the news is almost confirmed, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor say they would dance together to the song ‘Dola re Dola’ whenever the wedding happens and confirm their invitation.

Stay tuned and watch Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with newer segments and the all-time favourite rapid fire – bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

