Kapil Sharma is known to tickle the funny bone with his eccentric comedy skills. He’s been entertaining us for a long time with The Kapil Sharma Show and a new season is in the works. Apart from that, the comedian is often invited to host award shows and other events because of his humour and wit. It was once that he took a dig at Karan Johar and his chat show Koffee With Karan. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Karan is currently hosting the 7th season of Koffee With Karan. A lot of beans have been spilt from the dating, s*x and married life of many stars including Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan among others!

During the 2017 Filmfare Awards, Karan Johar was heard telling co-host Kapil Sharma, “Mein itni daer se wait kar raha tha ki tum mujhe bulaoge (I was waiting for you to call me on stage).” To this, the TKSS host responded, “Aap wait he toh nahi karte hain. Ek show khatam hota hai, dusre mein judge bann jate ho, woh khatam hota hai toh teesre mein judge bann jate ho (That’s the thing, you don’t wait at all. You judge so many shows).”

Kapil Sharma further added, “Uper se coffee ki dukaan khol ke rakhi hai. Uper se time milta hai toh ek kaat film bana dete hain aur uss film ke sahare har ek award function mein ghus jaate hain (On top of that you have a coffee shop. And if you get time from doing all these, you make one film and then become a part of all the award functions because of that).”

Well, his statement definitely left the crowd in splits!

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma recently shared his dapper look that was styled by his wife Ginni Chatrath and has been receiving a lot of praise for it.

