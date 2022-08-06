Can you imagine a single day when Kamaal R Khan is not tweeting and shaming any celebrity? Sounds like an impossible task. After targeting Aamir Khan and his film Laal Singh Chadha along with Ranbir Kapoor and his latest flop Shamshera, KRK has his Kapil Sharma under his radar. Scroll below to know all he reacted to Gadar action director’s latest remark on the director.

If one recalls, Tinu Verma recently made a lot of noise over his claim that Kapil Sharma was a part of his film Gadar. The TKSS host performed a sequence wrong not one or twice but multiple times. The director got irritated and ended up ousting him from the film after slapping him.

Reacting to it all, KRK has now tweeted, “There is viral video of action master #TinuVerma. He is saying in the video that he slapped #KapilSharma at the shooting of #Gadar. Tinu Bhai Ye Kaunsi Bahut Badi Baat Hai. Kapil Ke Kaan Ke Neeche Toh, Aaj Bhi Koi Bhi Laga Sakta Hai.”

Many Kapil Sharma fans slammed KRK in the comment section and asked the self-proclaimed critic to not forget his hardwork. Take a look at the viral tweet below:

There is viral video of action master #TinuVerma. He is saying in the video that he slapped #KapilSharma at the shooting of #Gadar. Tinu Bhai Ye Kaunsi Bahut Badi Baat Hai. Kapil Ke Kaan Ke Neeche Toh, Aaj Bhi Koi Bhi Laga Sakta Hai. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 5, 2022

Meanwhile, KRK has recently shared that he is leaving his ‘job’ of a critic and is sure that people from Bollywood would be really happy to hear that! His last review would be Laal Singh Chaddha, a film that he has been spreading negativity against for a long time.

Recently, Kamaal R Khan even claimed that Aamir Khan has paid for the negative trends against Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan as it is facing a box office clash with Laal Singh Chaddha.

