Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, has now been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Recently, The Kapil Sharma Show’s ex-fame and Bollywood actress Upasana Singh went on to take legal action against Sandhu.

For the unversed, Upasana sued the Miss Universe crown owner for breach of contract. Harnaaz is now getting brutally trolled for the same. Read on to know the whole scoop.

In a recent media interaction, actress Upasana Singh opened up about filing a case against Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. The comedian claimed that she had signed Sandhu as the lead actress in a Punjabi movie (Bai Ki Kuttange) when she had not won the Miss Universe title and was a struggling actress. She also mentioned that she had invested her entire life savings on the movie and Harnaaz can’t just say no to it. Speaking in Punjabi, Upasana said in a media interaction, “I gave her a chance when she wasn’t a Miss Universe and struggling to get work. I gave my majority of life savings in this film and now she has backed doubt”.

Upasana Singh was also seen breaking down in the video while she explained how much Harnaaz Sandhu has changed after becoming Miss Universe. Well, fans are in full support of famous comedians as they share their views on the online post. Trolling the Miss Universe, netizens took it to the comments section of the Instagram post and shared their comments on the same. One user wrote, “I already dint liked her ever! Fokat ka attitude! B ground to earth to grow ! Also she is plastic”. Another wrote, “U helped her to make what she is today and she in return gave you “baba g Ka thullu””. While one user wrote “Very bad , harnaaz pr itna kuch krne k bad badal gyi to aesi girl mae humanity Khatam . Mrs universe bna kr kahi mistake to nhi hui”, another mentioned, “Shame on Harnaaz ❌👎🏻 “.

What are your thoughts on Harnaaz Sandhu being trolled for breaching her contract? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

