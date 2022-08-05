Aditya Chopra’s 1995 superhit film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge aka DDLJ, has a special place in our hearts. From the amazing storyline to Shah Rukh Khan’s as the dreamy ‘Raj Malhotra’, the romantic film found recognition worldwide. Recently it was revealed that a musical adaption was in the works and they found the male lead in American actor Austin Colby.

The musical adaptation is titled Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical. Austin is set to play SRK’s Raj (who’s renamed Rog Mandel) for the musical. Since the news made it to the internet, the Indian fans expressed their displeasure over why an American actor was chosen to play an Indian character, that too which was beautifully portrayed by Shah Rukh.

Now, recently in an interview with Variety, Austin Colby opened up about how honoured he was to bring Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic movie DDLJ in the form of a Musical for American culture. While he was very happy to have director Aditya Chopra’s trust as the story’s male lead, he said, “Hearing him talk about his vision for this musical is inspiring and something I truly believe in.”

Talking more about the musical and his role in general, Austin Colby made it completely clear in the conversation that he won’t be trying to recreate anything that King Khan did for the movie. Further, he also explained that the director had a new vision for his role in DDLJ Musical. He said, “I’m aware what my involvement in this production means to many people and I completely understand its impact. I’m not the Raj that Shah Rukh Khan made us fall in love with, nor will I ever pretend to be. I am excited to fulfill the creative team’s vision for this role and I truly believe in the story and how we are telling it.”

What are your thoughts on Austin Colby playing Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj Malhotra in the DDLJ musical? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

