South superstar and soon-to-be Pan India star, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Liger. The Puri Jagannadh’s directorial starring Ananya Pandey is all set to hit the theatres and his fans just can’t help but go bonkers with excitement. Just recently, the actor made headlines for reports claiming that Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna had called quits on their rumoured relationship back in 2020 itself.

Talking about his fans, the actor enjoys a massive fan following, since Arjun Reddy, the surge in his fan following is close to insanity. However, these love-showering fans can at times cross some boundaries that can leave the Liger fame pissed to the bones. If you are unaware, there was once a time when Deverakonda spoke about being upset with his fans due to Rashmika.

Back in 2019, Vijay Deverakonda was a central topic on social media when his fans were displeased with one of his make-out scenes in Dear Comrade with actress and rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna. The actor was also compared to Bollywood actor/serial kisser Emraan Hashmi for the particular scene. It was noted that the actor was not happy about the trolls and discussion taking place on the social media platform and was even worried about his co-star getting dragged into it as fans had brought in the topic of Rashmika breaking up with Rakshit Shetty while talking about the make-out scene.

At the time, as per Deccan Chronicle, a source close to Vijay Deverakonda said, “He never expected the Twitterati to go into a rant over a harmless kiss.” Talking more about the incident, the source continued, “Now, he is in two minds as to how to deal with the intimacy quotient in Dear Comrade because he doesn’t want his leading lady to be targeted”.

Talking about the film, Liger starring Vijay and Ananya Panday will be hitting the theatres on August 25 2022. The film, which is made under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, will also star Ramya Krishnan, Mike Tyson, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande and many other actors in pivotal roles.

