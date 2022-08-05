After announcing their separation in October last year, estranged couple Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have become the talk of the town once again. The news around them and their divorce again began to make headlines when Oo Antava girl appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 7 and opened up on her equation with her former husband. Naga, on the other hand, who is on the promotional spree for Laal Singh Chaddha, is also seen talking about his former wife.

Advertisement

On KWK, while Samantha revealed that there are hard feelings and a rift between the two, Naga revealed that he wouldn’t mind reuniting with Sam, professionally.

Advertisement

Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh in the lead roles. From the past few days, Naga has been grabbing headlines as he spoke about his personal life- be it about his estranged wife Samantha or his dating rumours with Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala. However, the actor now seems to be bored with the entire buzz around his personal life.

During his latest promotional interview with Pinkvilla, when Naga Chaitanya was asked if he has now learnt to manage his personal and professional life, he said “Of course, I did.” Further stating, “That’s why I’m staying like this. I mean we have to basically draw a very clear line between personal and professional life. And not let both sorts of overlap. I think as long as you can find that sanity and do that, you will be fine.”

“News replaces news and that’s what I always say. I mean tomorrow there’s something else, day after there’s something else so just keep focusing on what you are set to do and entertain people with your films. And that will shine,” added Naga Chaitanya.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor went on to add, “We both came out and put our statements and we both have immense respect for each other. I always look up to what she is doing. And there will always be great respect for her. That’s about it. We said what we have too. Beyond that, it’s just people trying to fill up columns and there’s nothing else. I mean I’m bored of it. I have been through three releases and I’m still attached to it.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit the screens, next week, August 11, 2022, facing a box office clash with Akshay Kumar-led Raksha Bandhan.

Must Read: Pushpa 2: Vijay Sethupathi Gets His Wife In This ‘The Family Man’ Beauty?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram