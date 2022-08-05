The South Indian film industry has been dominating the global box office market and how. With the change in the release of film format, Bollywood and South actors are now going pan-India and releasing their films in multiple languages. There’s one actor in particular who is brilliant at his work and has won many national awards for his performances in different films, well it’s none other than Vijay Sethupathi. Today, we bring you a trivia about the actor naming his son Surya and it’ll leave you teary-eyed. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Vijay is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment industry. Over the span of the last 12 years, he has done some incredible roles including films like Super Deluxe, Sethupathi, Vikram Vedha and Master to name a few. Coming back to the topic, the 44-year-old actor once opened up on naming his son Surya and the reason will make you respect him even more.

It was during his work days in Dubai that he met his wife Jessy and fell in love with her. Vijay Sethupathi and Jessy tied the knot in 2003 and share two kids together named Surya and Shreeja.

Vijay Sethupathi once revealed that he named his son Surya after one of his schoolmates and friend who passed away during his school days. He gave a heartbreaking tribute to his late friend by naming his son and if this doesn’t leave you emotional, we don’t know what will.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in Merry Christmas opposite Katrina Kaif and Atlee’s Jawaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. That sounds like an interesting lineup and we can’t wait to see him paired opposite these brilliant co-stars and giving yet tremendous performances.

What are your thoughts on Vijay Sethupathi naming his son Surya after his late school friend? Tell us in the space below.

