Shah Rukh Khan has lately been on a roll, announcing back to back projects and most of them are already creating crazy hype on social media. One of the movies, Jawan, is in collaboration south Indian filmmaker Atlee who has delivered several hits like Theri and Bigil, amongst others. According to the most recent reports, Thalapathy Vijay, who is a close friend of the director and SRK as well, will be playing a cameo in the movie and looks like he won’t be charging anything either.

For the unversed, the teaser of Jawan was dropped just a few weeks back and SRK’s avatar as a badass action hero was something that left the audience very impressed. His laugh at the end of the clip was compared to the one in Don 2 by many while the other part of the internet was praising the music and cinematography. Apart from Khan, the movie will also feature Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, both of whom are huge names in the south.

According to a report by Indiaglitz, Thalapathy Vijay will play a small role in the movie and he is not planning to charge anything for the role either. This won’t be the first time a south star has taken such a call as previously Suriya was said to be a part of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect without charging a penny for it.

The same report suggests that Shah Rukh Khan and the entire team of Jawan will have a 25-days long shooting schedule in Chennai probably in September this year and that is when Thalapathy Vijay is planning to shoot for the movie as well. Rumour has it that he will dedicate one day to the film and since SRK and Atlee are close friends of his, he won’t be taking any money for it.

