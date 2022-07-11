Kamaal R Khan – the self-proclaimed critic is making headline-grabbing statements once more. KRK – as he is more commonly known, took to his official Twitter handle a while ago and copy twittering about his soon-to-be-made film Deshdrohi 2. Yes, the actor, producer and writer got talking about a sequel to his 2008 action thriller and who he wants in it.

Going by his tweets and the names he’s mentioned (very smartly not actually naming the stars) we bet this is a casting coop even the biggest filmmakers in Bollywood might not be able to get. Especially given the roles he wants them to play. So who’s name has popped up for which role? Well, scroll down to know.

Revealing who he wants to play the negative role in Deshdrohi 21, KRK tweeted, “I am considering to caste Uday chopra, shiney ahuja, arjun kapoor, Vivek oberoi, Vidyut, and Varun as villains in my film #deshdrohi2! And I guarantee that the film will do ₹500Cr box office in India only.” Replying to this, one user wrote, “Remove cr at the end of that figure, that will be your box office collection” while another joked, “Ek do zero aur add kr lo bhau. This is very less money as per your calinre”

I am considering to caste Uday chopra, shiney ahuja, arjun kapoor, Vivek oberoi, Vidyut, and Varun as villains in my film #deshdrohi2! And I guarantee that the film will do ₹500Cr box office in India only. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 11, 2022

Talking about who he wants as the leading lady or ladies of Deshdrohi 2, KRK tweeted, “I am considering Karan Johari and Ranveeri for the role of main lead actresses in my film #DeshDrohi2!🤪” In another tweet, he noted, “What role I should give to Salmani Begum in my film #DeshDrohi2?” In response to the ‘Salmani Begum’ tweet, one user trolled him saying, “Your sugar daddy role..he would do the justice” while another added, “Give him a role of a Doctor who does hair transplant. Then we can have a scene where he will remove your dirty wig and get a proper hair transplant done. What say? 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣”

I am considering Karan Johari and Ranveeri for the role of main lead actresses in my film #DeshDrohi2!🤪 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 11, 2022

What role I should give to Salmani Begum in my film #DeshDrohi2? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 11, 2022

Besides these tweets, the self proclaimed critic is also running several polls on the micro-blogging. These include “What role I should give to #KaranJohar in my film #DeshDrohi2?” “What role I should give to #RanveerSingh in my film #DeshDrohi2?” and “What role I should give to @Varun_dvn in my film #deshdrohi2?”

Talking about KRK’s Deshdrohi, the 2008 film saw him play the lead alongside Manoj Tiwari, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Gracy Singh and Zulfi Syed. In April 2022, Khan announced the sequel.

