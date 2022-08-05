Even though the shooting is yet to start, exciting rumours about Pushpa 2 aren’t slowing down. It was recently we heard about Vijay Sethupathi joining the party with Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The latest we hear is about ‘The Family Man’ actress joining the cast as the wife of Sethupathi and below is all you need to know.

Pushpa part two is going to be grand in every single way. Be it budget or the star cast, the makers are trying to do their best in their capability to create an unforgettable experience. With already Fahadh Faasil posing as a threat to Pushpraj, Sethupathi’s addition has taken excitement to the next level. Considering the magic Fahadh and Sethupathi created in Vikram, fans are eagerly awaiting this reunion to happen.

Moving ahead, after Vijay Sethupathi, reportedly a South actress has been roped in to play his wife Pushpa 2. It’s none other than Priyamani, who is said to be joining the film. More details on the same are yet to come out but it’s said that her character will be an important part of the Allu Arjun starrer.

Meanwhile, director Buchibabu Sana, who achieved overnight success with his debut film ‘Uppena,’ has teamed up with director Sukumar to finish the script for Pushpa 2.

The script work of the sequel is progressing well, as Buchibabu Sana, who gets along well with filmmaker Sukumar has joined the team recently. A lot of excitement is being generated by the recently released photo of the pair, who appear to be conversing about the subject.

It is reported that Allu Arjun and the other cast will join Sukumar on the sets of Pushpa 2 in September. Pre-production work for the movie is underway and Allu is currently prepping for his role.

