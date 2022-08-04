Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who impressed the audience as Srivalli in the Allu Arjun-starrer blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, recently dropped a picture from the sets of her upcoming film Animal, in which she stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor, who is fresh off the box office debacle of Shamshera.

The two are currently shooting for the film in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram stories, Rashmika Mandanna shared a picture of the film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who earlier directed the Shahid Kapoor-starrer hit Kabir Singh.

In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor can also be seen making a cameo with his hands forming ‘The Korean heart’ which Rashmika Mandanna often makes to greet people.

The actress wrote on the picture, “@sandeepreddy.vanga and RK Both say hi.”

On the work front, in addition to Animal, Rashmika has the family entertainer ‘Goodbye’ starring Amitabh Bachchan due for release on October 6, the sequel of ‘Pushpa’, ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and the Tamil language drama ‘Varisu’ with Vijay Thalapatty, in the pipeline.

