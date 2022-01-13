Say it action, drama, dance, or comedy, Allu Arjun is a one-packed box of talent. One such example is shown by him in the latest blockbuster hit ‘Pushpa: The Rise‘. The film is setting all new records at the box office across the country. Allu Arjun in the lead role in making the audience go crazy with his powerful dialogues and dance moves which made producers push Amazon Prime Video to shift the release of the Hindi dubbed version. The actor received a great response for characterization and performance.

Advertisement

Originally made in Telugu, the film has its dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages. Allu Arjun is a megastar and popular all across the country. The massive fandom of Allu Arjun is now reaching the Hindi-speaking states as well, which made the producers shift the release date of the Hindi version of the film.

Advertisement

A source informs, “Seeing that the Hindi version has already crossed around Rs 80 crores and considering Allu Arjun’s popularity, the producers of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, decided to request Amazon Prime Video to shift the date of Hindi-Dubbed version after one week of its actual release” on their platform.

Due to the popularity of the megastar, this is the biggest debut of any regional-language film in the Hindi market. The film had its theatrical release on 17th December 2021 whereas the Hindi version will start streaming from 14th January 2022.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has Allu Arjun in the lead role along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Sukumar. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 14th January 2022.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt Didn’t Listen To The Makers As He Performed Stunts Without Body Double?

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube