Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise was released last month and went on to break box office records. Fans of the Telugu superstar have been sharing videos of his dialogues on Instagram reels. The latest to join the trend is none other than India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

The skipper surprised everyone by sharing pictures that grabbed their attention on social media. The picture is now going viral on social media even the Telugu superstar has reacted to the pic. Scroll down to see.

Ravindra Jadeja took to Instagram and shared a picture of Allu Arjun’s look from his film Pushpa: The Rise and a picture of himself replicating the superstar’s look from the film. Sharing the picture, the skipper wrote, “Pushpa ante Flower anukunnava Fireuuuu Swipe for the surprise.”

He then also added a postscript that read, “P.S – This is just for graphical representation only. Cigarette, beedi, and tobacco consumption are injurious to health. It causes cancer. Do not consume it.” Take a look at the Instagram post below:

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun left a comment, “Thaggede Le” with fire emojis.

Currently, Ravindra Jadeja is away from cricket and he is recovering from the right forearm injury during the 1st Test match against New Zealand in Kanpur. On the other hand, Pushpa’s box office success has propelled Amazon Prime Video to postpone the release of the Hindi dubbed version.

