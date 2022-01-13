Telugu star Naga Chaitanya has said that the decision to part ways with his wife Samantha was taken in their mutual best interests.

Advertisement

“My entire family stood by me during those difficult times. It was a decision taken in the best interests of the two of us. She’s happy. I’m also happy. Both of us are doing well professionally too,” Naga replied to a media query on how he overcame the tough times in his personal life.

Advertisement

Naga Chaitanya was speaking at a program to mark the completion of his latest movie outing ‘Bangarraju‘. The movie starring his father Nagarjuna, and directed by Kalyan Krishna, is slated for theatrical release on January 14 coinciding with the Sankranti festival. The movie also stars Kriti Shetty.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had announced their separation in October last year. The announcement on social media, coming four days ahead of their fourth wedding anniversary had led to much curiosity in public and media circles. So far, both of them have not divulged the reasons for their split.

While Naga Chaitanya’s last movie ‘Love Story’ directed by Sekhar Kammula, did well at the box office, Samantha’s item number in Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa‘ has become a national sensation. Both of them, separately, have several movie projects lined up in the days ahead.

Must Read: Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Turns 2! Actor Shares BTS Images Writing “I Still Feel The Sweetness”



Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube