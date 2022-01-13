Pushpa has surpassed all the expectations and broken all the myths that have been established due to Covid. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the film successfully won over the masses and has even kept them waiting for the sequel. Now, Rashmika has poured some words regarding part 2, which are making our wait harder!

For those who haven’t watched the film yet, Rashmika plays Allu’s love interest. The actress has been fetching rave reviews both for her acting and her dance. Her chemistry with the stylish star has been amazing, and fans want more of her character in part 2.

A few hours back, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram and thanked all of her fans for showering love on her latest film. She also promised that the sequel will be much bigger and better. She wrote, “Thank you for all your love for Pushpa.. only makes us want to work harder.. and we promise you..Pushpa 2 will only be better and bigger!”

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

On the work front, the Hindi version of Pushpa has made Rashmika Mandanna a popular face in the Hindi speaking belt, and now, she is all set for her actual Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra. She has also bagged another Bollywood film with Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and others.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna completed five years in the film industry in the last week and shared some lessons she had learned during this period. Taking to social media, she wrote, “It’s been five years of me in the film industry. Like woahhhh how did that happen.” Making memories, being patient, avoiding emotional baggage, were some of the things she listed she learned during her filmy journey.

