Both Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are riding high on the success of Pushpa. Expectedly, now, the reports of an increase in fees have been doing rounds. First, it was the Stylish star, now it’s about the South diva. Below is all you need to know!

Advertisement

The Sukumar directorial has done a terrific job at the box office. Despite the film releasing on OTT, the crowd is refusing to slow down in theatres. Considering it’s a magnum opus and has a repeat value, people are flocking theatres. With such an amazing response and praises for performance, lead actors have now reportedly asked for a hike in their remuneration.

Advertisement

As per the reports flowing in, Rashmika Mandanna used to charge 2 crores per film, the same amount she charged for Pushpa. Now, she has asked for a hike of 50% i.e. 3 crores for the sequel. And guess what, the makers too have happily agreed to give a much-deserved hike to the actress.

Speaking of Allu Arjun, the actor has reportedly charged 30-32 crores for Pushpa and has asked for an additional sum for part 2.

Recently, director Sukumar said that he is yet to start work on the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, and that work will begin on it in February.

Talking to IANS, Sukumar disclosed, “I have shot some portions for the film but then, these will have to be reshot. I will have to shoot the entire film and we intend to start shooting in February next year. We intend to release the film on December 16 next year, just like how we released ‘Pushpa: The Rise‘ on December 17 this year.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on South Indian films.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2: Yash’s Magnum Opus Stick To Its Original Release Date Despite Rise In Covid!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube