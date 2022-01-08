Kannada actor, Naveen Kumar Gowda who is professionally and famously known by the name Yash, just turned a year old today (8th Jan). The actor has come to be one of the most adored and praised actors in the South industry. However, unlike others, the actor who attained fame after his film KGF part 1, had a tough time when it comes to his journey in the film industry.

Advertisement

During one is his early interviews, the actor had once made a shocking revelation, that he left his home with just Rs 300 in his pocket to pursue a career in acting!

Advertisement

Earlier during his interview with The News Minute, actor Yash had confessed that he ran away from his house to become an actor, and reached Bengaluru with just Rs 300 in his pocket. While talking more about the incident, the actor said, “I ran off from my home. When I came to Bengaluru, I was scared the minute I reached. Such a big, intimidating city. But I was always a confident guy. I wasn’t scared to struggle. I had just 300 rupees in my pocket when I reached Bengaluru. I knew if I went back, my parents would never allow me to return here. My parents gave me an ultimatum. I was free to try my luck as an actor but after that, if it didn’t work out, I had to do what they asked me to.”

Talking about his struggle during his earlier days in the film industry, actor Yash continued to say, “They thought I’d come back. I began doing theatre. Someone luckily took me to do theatre. I knew nothing about it. I began making money backstage. Chai se lekar poora sab kuch (from bringing tea to everything)… Initially, I also assisted a director to enter the Kannada film industry. While I did theatre, I travelled a lot. My first appearance on stage was noticed.”

His hardships have made him the superstar he is now. So inspiring!

Meanwhile, Yash is now gearing up for his upcoming project, Prashanth Neel’s KGF 2 which is all set to release on 14 April 2022. The actor will be starring alongside other actors like Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, and many more.

For more such amazing throwback stories, don’t forget to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Ram Gopal Varma To Discuss Ticket Price Issue With Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister Perni Nani

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube