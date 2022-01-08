Rocking star Yash celebrates his 38th birthday today. On this auspicious occasion, the makers of his highly anticipated KGF Chapter 2, have given a big update to celebrate. Below is all you need to know.

Following the rise in Covid cases and the application of more restrictions, many biggies like Jersey, RRR, and Radhe Shyam postponed their release date. Post these announcements, all eyes were set on pan Indian film, KGF 2. However, seems like the makers have made their minds and are sure that things will get normal till they arrive.

As we all know, KGF Chapter 2 is scheduled to release on 14th April 2022. Today, on the occasion of Yash’s birthday, Hombale Films’ official Twitter handle has shared a brand new poster of the film, wishing him happy birthday. It has the original release date of 14th April, thus sticking to the original plan.

Let’s hope, just like the makers have assumed, the Covid situation comes under control soon, giving us a chance to catch KGF Chapter 2 in theatres on its original release date.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, and others.

Meanwhile, even before the release date of the film was announced, Zee Entertainment had said that its south cluster channels have acquired worldwide satellite rights of the film.

Four channels – Zee Tamil, Zee Telugu, Zee Keralam, and Zee Kannada, have bagged the worldwide satellite rights of the film.

“I am elated to associate with Zee network who have been entertaining Indian audiences since its inception. I would like to extend my gratitude to Zee network and wish them the best. I hope we continue to have successful associations for our future projects,” Yash said.

(input- IANS)

