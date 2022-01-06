Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise was released last month and fans are absolutely in awe of the film. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s item song ‘Oo Antava Oo Antava’ from the film. However, many even slammed the makers for copying the tune from song ‘Honey Honey’ from Suriya’s Ayan (Veedokkade in Telugu).

A video clip from the Tamil film was extensively shared on social media to mock the music director Devi Sri Prasad. Several netizens called out the music director for his shabby work in the film. But is the song really copied? Scroll down to know.

Now a YouTuber released a video on his channel a few weeks ago and compared both songs Oo Antava Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise and Honey Honey’ from Suriya’s Ayan. After listening thrice to both the songs, he concluded that both songs have a similar vibe but doesn’t have the same lyrics or tune.

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a BTS video from rehearsals of the song Oo Antava Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. In the video, Sam left no stone unturned to give her best for this one. Sharing the video on her YT channel, she wrote, “Often things we practice so much for don’t make it to the screens and here’s a short sneak peek into this amazing choreo that I absolutely had fun learning.” Take a look at the video below:

Previously, the actress shared her thoughts on her first item number. Sharing a still from the song, she wrote, “I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too.. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up …but being sexy is next level hard work….phew. #ooantavaooooantava Thank you for the love.”

