Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa is already receiving a roaring response at the box office and now in order to reach more audiences, the film is all set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 7, 2022. After the success of this film, other South filmmakers also want to dominate Bollywood by releasing their films on OTT. However, do you know, how much the streaming giant has spent to buy the official digital rights for the film? Scroll below to know more.

Advertisement

Directed by Sukumar, the Telugu language action-drama also features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Dhananjaya, Ajay Ghosh, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Rao Ramesh in the pivotal roles. Part 2 was also announced recently and it is expected to go on floors from February.

Advertisement

As per reports by India Today, Amazon Prime Video brought the steaming rights for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa for a whopping Rs 27-30 Crore. The source stated, “The satellite value of a film is higher than the OTT deal. In the case of Pushpa, it is available on OTT not just in one language but in four languages – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Those who haven’t watched it in theatres will now make it a point to catch it on the OTT space.”

Reportedly, post the success of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa, more filmmakers and producers from the South industry are planning to charge hefty amounts for the streaming deals.

An OTT insider said, “We are seeing an increase in prices from a lot of South studios for the deals post the release of Pushpa. It is quite obvious that everyone else wants to cash in on the success of Pushpa and strike it when the iron is hot.”

Reportedly, Pushpa collected over Rs 200 crore in two weeks and became the seventh South Indian film and the second Allu Arjun film after Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to do so. Interestingly, the film has already grossed Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Mahesh Babu Applauds Allu Arjun’s Pushpa But Forgets To Mention Rashmika Mandanna In A Tweet; Netizen Says, “Huge Disrespect From You”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube