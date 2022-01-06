Despite the increase in Omicron cases, if there’s one film that is still going strong at the box office is – Pushpa. The Allu Arjun starrer has shattered quite a few records at the box office and fans around the world are going gaga over the success of the film. Now, in a recent tweet, Mahesh Babu applauded the Sukumar directorial and got brutally trolled after he forgot to mention Rashmika Mandanna in the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Pushpa happens to be the first part of the franchise and director Sukumar revealed that he has already finalised the script for part two and has shot a few sequences too. Allu’s fans and friends from across the industry are praising him for the success of the film.

Now, Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter account to applaud Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa and wrote, “@alluarjun as Pushpa is stunning, original and sensational… a stellar act @aryasukku proves again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest… a class apart”

.@alluarjun as Pushpa is stunning, original and sensational… a stellar act 👏👏👏 @aryasukku proves again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest… a class apart 👏👌 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 4, 2022

In no time, Mahesh Babu’s tweet for Allu Arjun starrer grabbed the attention of netizens who started trolling her for not mentioning Rashmika Mandanna in his tweet.

Look at some of the trolls here:

Rashmika ni mention cheyle enti bro? 🥺 pic.twitter.com/GXnuIVdGIQ — Muthayyab Ali™️ (@immali14) January 4, 2022

Huge disrespect from you!! Didn't even mentioned about female lead — Aths 💃 (@Athira87167184) January 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun thanked Mahesh Babu in his tweet and wrote, “Thank you very much @urstrulyMahesh garu . So glad u liked the performance , everyone’s work and the world of #Pushpa. Heart warming compliment . Humbled”

Thank you very much @urstrulyMahesh garu . So glad u liked the performance , everyone’s work and the world of #Pushpa. Heart warming compliment . Humbled 🖤 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 5, 2022

What are your thoughts on Mahesh Babu getting trolled for not mentioning Rashmika Mandanna in his tweet while praising Pushpa? Tell us in the comments below.

