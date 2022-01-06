Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has done wonders at the Indian box office. The film has been truly unstoppable from the very moment it started its journey at ticket windows. Now, let’s see how the film has fared on its third Wednesday i.e. day 20.

The film is Allu Arjun’s first outing promoted as a PAN India project, witnessing its release in five Indian languages. Out of all, the film has worked terrifically, as expected, in the Telugu version. However, it’s the Hindi version of the film that helped to sustain smoothly on weekdays. With such a combined force, a hefty sum has already been accumulated despite Covid times.

Speaking of day 20, as per early trends flowing in, Pushpa did a business of 2.10-3.10 crores (all languages). It’s really a good number considering the film is majorly working in single screens with multiplexes giving focus to Spider-Man: No Way Home and 83. It’s really good to see such a terrific single-screen film after a long time. Speaking about the overall total, Pushpa stands at 236.40-237.40 crores (all languages). The film is all set to hit the 250 crores mark soon.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. The film released on 17th December 2021.

While the theatrical release is yielding good money, the film will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 7th January.

