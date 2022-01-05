Radhe Shyam Starring Prabhas & Pooja Hegde Postponed Amid Rise In Covid

The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam have postponed the release date of their much-awaited Pan-India project. Initially, the film was scheduled to release on January 14, on Sankranthi but due to the ongoing covid situation, the team has decided to postpone it.

“We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of Omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens.

Radhe Shyam is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. Will see you in cinemas soon,” said UV Creations in an official statement.

T-Series is presenting Radhe Shyam, a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod.

