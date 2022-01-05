Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh enjoys a huge fan following across the country not just for her hit films but also for her unique fashion sense. She has worked in a series of South Indian films in the past, some of which have worked exceptionally well at the box office. In a recent media interaction, the actor shed some light on her relationship with producer Jackky Bhagnani and their marriage rumours which have been taking social media by storm.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Rakul made her relationship with Jackky official through a social media post in October. She posted a picture of them holding hands and wrote an elaborate caption explaining the strong bond they share. The comments section of the post was flooded with best wishes as fans were loving their chemistry in the photograph.

Advertisement

In conversation with News18, Rakul Preet Singh opened up her future plans and specifically stressed on the marriage rumours doing the rounds. She also revealed that she is working on close to 10 projects at the moment and cannot wait for her fans to watch them.

“Be it marriage or any other rumours about nonsense that doesn’t exist, specially don’t bother me at all. I have learnt to keep my blinders on and keep working. I have been transparent in my life and as and when that step has to happen, I will be the first person to talk about it, like I did this time too. I only feel people shouldn’t speculate and wait for the truth to come out. Right now my focus is on my work and the 10 films that I have and the other work that is coming in. Everything else will happen when it is due.”, she said.

Rakul Preet Singh further mentioned that some of these films have been in the production stage since the last few years and she really wants people to watch more of her work. She tagged herself as a multitasker and workaholic, which, according to her, makes it easier to manage multiple films simultaneously.

Must Read: Aanand L Rai Finally Breaks Silence On Zero Debacle: “I Took The Pressure Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Stardom, I Shouldn’t Have”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube