Amazon Prime Video today unveiled 6 new posters of the upcoming Amazon Original movie, Gehraiyaan. Directed by the very talented Shakun Batra, the much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path.

Advertisement

Presented on the special occasion of the lead actor Deepika Padukone’s birthday, the newly released posters include captivating individual character posters for the lead cast, a heartwarming poster featuring Deepika and Siddhant Chaturvedi and an ensemble poster with the leads. Adding to the curiosity and intrigue around the movie, the posters tease the audience with what one can expect with this relationship drama.

Advertisement

Gehraiyaan new posters were first shared by Deepika Padukone who dedicated this to her fans. “On this special day, here is a gift for all the patience and love you have showered on me,” she shared on her social media.

Alongside Deepika Padukone, Gehraiyaan features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead along with Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Check out the poster of Gehraiyaan here:

What we loved the most is the sizzling chemistry of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan posters. That gaze, that intense – everything makes for an alluring frame! And for once, we want to forget that Siddhant and DP are just an on-screen pair. We mean, Ranveer Singh, who?

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie to now have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Confesses She Lost The Desire To Live Post Sidharth Shukla Death: “Sochti Thi Ab Mai Kya Karungi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube