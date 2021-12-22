Sara Ali Khan is friends with all the gen Z actors and actresses in the Bollywood industry including Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Sara is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’ which is directed by Aanand L. Rai and stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. In a recent interview, the beauty opened up on bullying Ananya back in school. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Both Sara and Ananya happen to be from the same school, Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Khan was Panday’s senior in school and hence bullied her.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with Mashable India, Sara Ali Khan called Ananya Panday ‘lovely’ but added that she still bullies her and this has been happening since she was her senior in school.

Sara Ali Khan said, “Apparently, I used to bully her. That’s what she says. Honestly, maybe I did. I must have. I think I still bully her. We recently went to Lokmat Awards and I wanted her to do Chaka Chak (dance to the song from Atrangi Re) with me, so I just called her on stage. She was like ‘no’ and I was like ‘come on’, so I think I bullied her again. She is lovely.”

Haha, we can all relate to this. At some point of time in our lives, we have all been bullied by our seniors in school or colleges but in a healthy way.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’ which is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2021.

What are your thoughts on Sara bullying Ananya Panday in school and still continuing to do so? Tell us in the comments below.

For more entertainment updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Nora Fatehi To Turn Prosecution Witness In Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s 200 Crores’ Extortion Case, To Cooperate Investigating Officers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube