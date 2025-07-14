2025 has been among the good years for Akshay Kumar after back-to-back flops in the post-COVID era. Despite good content, he’s yet to deliver a hit at the box office, and this is primarily due to the high budget of his films. Housefull 5 has concluded its theatrical run as a losing affair. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did Housefull 5 earn in India?

As per the last update, Housefull 5 minted 198.41 crore net in India. It missed the 200 crore mark by a few inches. Akshay Kumar starrer has surpassed every single Bollywood release of 2025 at the box office except Chhaava. It is the second highest-grossing film of the year.

As far as Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films of all time are concerned, the comedy thriller stands at the #4 spot.

Housefull 5 is also #2 Bollywood grosser of 2025 overseas

At the international box office, Sajid Nadiadwala’s production stayed way ahead of other Akshay Kumar films like Sky Force (15 crores) and Kesari Chapter 2 (34.25 crores).

Housefull 5 concluded its overseas run at 69.60 crore gross. It is the second Bollywood grosser of 2025 at the international box office and is only behind Chhaava (100.90 crore gross).

Worldwide Total

Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial is the only Housefull film to enter the 300 crore club worldwide. It has concluded its global lifetime at 304.12 crores. At the worldwide box office, Housefull 5 is again the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It dominated Sikandar (211.34 crores) Raid 2 (242.57 crores), Sitaare Zameen Par (242.24 crores) but only stayed behind Chhaava (827.06 crores).

Housefull 5 Worldwide Box Office Summary (Closing Collection)

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 198.41 crores

India gross: 234.12 crores

Budget recovery: 88.18%

Overseas gross: 69.60 crores

Worldwide gross: 304.12 crores

Verdict: Losing

