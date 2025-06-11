Salman Khan’s action-packed movie Sikandar had an underwhelming run at the box office but has finally arrived on Netflix. It has been in Netflix’s global top 10 list for two consecutive weeks but dropped to the bottom in week 2. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie was directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Salman and Sajid have collaborated for over a decade since 2014’s Kick. The film’s cast comprised Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, and Kishore.

Sikandar OTT Verdict Week 2

Sikandar registered the third-best debut of the year on the streaming platform Netflix, behind Jewel Thief and Pushpa 2. Salman Khan’s film generated 5.1 million views in its debut week, securing the #3 spot. However, it fell flat in week 2 in Netflix‘s weekly global top 10 chart. For the week of June 2-8, the film dropped to #9 rank in the global list with just 1.6 million views.

The film has been watched for 3.5 million hours and was beaten by Jaat, starring Sunny Deol. It debuted this week and is in the top 5. A Widow’s Game still occupies the #1 spot. However, it is at the #4 spot in India, getting beaten by Hit 3, Retro, and the solid new entry Jaat.

Trending in 11 countries

In its debut week, Sikandar was at the #1 spot in nine countries but has also lost that spot. Fortunately, the film is still trending in eleven Asian and African countries. Salman’s films are trending in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Check out the film’s two-week viewership, viewing hours, and global rank in that week based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 5.1 million | 11.4 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Week 2: 1.6 million | 3.5 million viewing hours | Rank 7

Total – 6.7 million

Becomes the 8th most viewed Indian film of 2025 on Netflix

1. Jewel Thief – 18.2 million

2. Dhoom Dhaam – 12.4 million

3. Pushpa 2 – 9.4 million

4. Deva – 8.7 million

5. Nadaaniyan – 8.2 million

6. The Diplomat – 7.6 million

7. HIT 3 – 6.9 million

8. Sikandar – 6.7 million

9. Court: State vs A Nobody – 6.5 million

10. Officer On Duty – 5.7 million

More About the film

The film follows Sanjay ‘Sikandar’ Rajkot, who sets out to redeem his past after a tragic accident. He aims to transform the lives of three individuals—only to become the target of a vengeful politician.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

