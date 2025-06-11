The previous episode of General Hospital saw Willow holding her ground in the courtroom while the battle goes on. Meanwhile, Laura had a very happy reunion while Isaiah received a generous offer. Elsewhere, Trina opened up to Ava. And lastly, Tracy delivered a few words of caution to Brook Lynn.

With frayed relationships and secrets coming to light while accusations are thrown around, there’s a lot of drama on the menu for avid watchers. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 11, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 11, 2025

The episode on Wednesday sees Michael’s news shocking Carly, Sonny and Jason. The custody battle between Michael and Willow has been going full steam ahead and everyone is waiting with bated breath to finally find out who will win the courtroom war. But Michale has some surprising news.

He points out that nobody told him Willow visited him in Germany and then he drops the bombshell, that he is taking the kids and leaving the country. But it’s never that easy is it? The court is yet to decide and he cannot go ahead with this shocking decision of his due to the fact. What will he do?

Up next, Nina is on the warpath. What is on her mind now and who is her target? Is this about the custody battle? Is she worried about her daughter Willow potentially losing it? Or is this about Drew and how he manipulated the naive Willow into believing he is the right choice for her and the kids?

Meanwhile, Isaiah picks up on Portia’s distress. He walks in to see her throwing her phone across the room. Will his calm advice help her see reason or will it only aggravate her anger? Elsewhere, Trina and Kai put their heads together. He may have overheard some information recently.

And now he is sharing the same with his girlfriend Trina. When the two put their heads together and brainstorm, will they be able to figure out what is happening, on the basis of the intel Kai overheard? Or will it be a tough call? When Felicia accepts a new mission, what exactly could it be about?

Then there’s Tracy who has an unexpected run-in with Martin. How will this meeting go? Will they catch up or not? And lastly, Curtis is looking to make a hire. Is this regarding the Portia and Drew mess or something else? Stay tuned to know more details about the drama and the exciting storylines.

