Love Island remains one of the most popular franchises in the dating reality world, be it the UK version or the steadily growing Love Island USA. The success of season 6 of the USA edition has led to a spinoff that will feature the popular names of the season coming together yet again.

The 2024 season of Love Island USA became the most-watched original competition series, and so the cast members are back with their own spin-off titled Love Island: Beyond the Villa. Here’s what we know about it, including the premiere date, cast, and what else to expect.

Love Island Beyond The Villa: Premiere Date & Cast

Love Island: Beyond the Villa will premiere on July 13, 2025, on Peacock. After the premiere, new episodes will stream every Thursday at 9 pm ET. As for the returning faces, JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, and Serena Page are coming back. (via Screenrant)

They are also joined by Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia “Liv” Walker, and Kendall Washington. Ariana Madix, the host of Love Island USA, will also be making a special appearance on the spin-off series, much to the joy of fans.

Love Island Beyond The Villa: What To Expect

As for what to expect from the upcoming show, it’s a first-of-its-kind spinoff from the pop culture phenomenon titled Love Island USA. Beyond The Villa follows everyone’s favorite season 6 Islanders around Los Angeles as they navigate new careers, evolving friendships as well as newfound fame.

In addition, they have to grapple with complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa. How will the former contestants deal with this? Stay tuned to find out exactly which direction each alum takes in their respective lives. In the trailer, Nicole, Jacky, and Kordell Beckham can be seen in cameos.

Kordell was supposed to be part of the cast of the spin-off, but due to a scheduling conflict, he will only be seen as a guest. On the other hand, Liv and Kaylor became best friends through season 6, and their friendship became inseparable and extremely close after they left the villa.

The two traveled together and started a joint YouTube channel. But Beyond The Villa will show the cracks in their bond and the recurring issues in their friendship. In the trailer, they can be seen arguing and crying, teasing what more is on the way when the episodes start airing right from next month.

Love Island Beyond The Villa Trailer

