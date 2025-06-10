The previous episode of The Young and the Restless featured Phyllis going all out and celebrating a win, premature though it may be. Up next, Mariah experienced deja vu with her trauma resurfacing and flashbacks returning. And lastly, amid all of the recent drama, Sharon made a promise to Nick.

The corporate espionage, dirty games, and jet-setting are about to begin, and avid soap opera watchers are excited for it. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 10, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama based in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 10, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Victor encouraging Audra to play dirty. It has been the deal the two struck. He invests in her business, Vibrante, and she breaks Kyle and Claire up for him. That has always been the alliance. Audra really wants her own company and to make it a big success.

She will do whatever it takes to make it happen, and if she needs to cause trouble between Claire and Kyle or play dirty, she is not backing down. But that isn’t all, is it? She is also hiding the full truth from her boyfriend, Nate. It is bound to threaten the foundation of their romance sometime in the future.

Now, when Victor is asking Audra to press the race button and play down and dirty to fulfill the job, will she take his advice? Will she step things up to complete the deal and get results? Or will she find her own way? Up next, Damian and Holden’s friendship is tested. How will they deal with it now?

The two used to be close at one point, but recent happenings have frayed their bond. Things between the two men are shaky, especially after they were both fired by Aristotle Dumas. What has not been fair is how Damian has steadied himself even after the axing, unlike Holden.

Damian found a job at Winters thanks to Lily, but Holden has had no such luck. This has caused a lot of tension between the two, and their friendship is now on the line. Now that things are being tested, will this be the end of their bond, or will they pull through from this emerging situation somehow?

Lastly, Jack and Diane agree to meet Dumas. After considering the mysterious business figure’s invitation, the couple has decided to meet them in France. Many people of Genoa City are set to take flight now.

