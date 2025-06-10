The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Sheila making a plea to Poppy about Luna. She has been worried about what she might do to Steffy in her vengeance and thought to warn Luna’s mother about it. Up next, not knowing her treacherous plan, Remy unwittingly helped Luna.

The drama has been inching towards an explosive showdown between Luan and Steffy and avid watchers cannot wait for it. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 10, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in the city Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 10, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Luna thinking of Steffy as the only thing between her and her happiness. She has been adamant that Steffy is the one who is keeping her away from a father and daughter bond with Finn. No matter how many times he makes his choice clear, she won’t listen.

Finn has been vocal about her murderous past and psychotic behavior puts him and his family at risk and he is not willing to go that far. But Luna only blames Steffy for all of this and believes that if she was not there then he wouldn’t be saying the same things.Thus, Steffy is now Luna’s scapegoat.

She blames her for everything and all of her trauma of not having grown up with a father in her life. Luna’s emotional trauma is for her to heal from but she cannot see the light right now with her murderous tendencies. She is adamant about eliminating Steffy and grabbing her happiness and wants.

On the other hand, Remy is stunned when Luna confesses why she has a vendetta against Steffy. He has no idea what her plans are and is already being dragged into it. Even though he does have his own past, it’s not smart to end up in Luna’s mess and revive the doubts regarding him.

Remy spots Luna at the shooting range and advises her how to use the gun and win the game. But things get shocking for him when he sees her use Steffy’s picture as the target at the shooting range. And then Luna tells Remy exactly what venomous vendetta she still harbors against Steffy.

Nobody has forgotten how she previously drugged and kidnapped Steffy and was about to kill her before Finn stepped in and then saved his wife. What’s going to happen this time around with Luna’s vile agendas?

