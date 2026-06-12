The previous episode of General Hospital saw Valentin cautioning Carly to be careful. Ava had a guilty conscience, while Sonny was taken by surprise when Kristina told him about medical school. Nina checked in on Cassius, Cody scored points with Molly while Danny and Charlotte made a new plan.

The drama, the secrets, the warnings, the alliances, the help, the mess, and more are about to elevate in the coming weeks ahead. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 12, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 12, 2026

The final episode of the week features Ethan weighing his options. He has made it quite clear that he is willing to let his daughter Phoebe be adopted by Brook Lynn and Chase but only if it happens during a closed adoption. This has left Alexis in a fix as she tries to figure a way out of this situation.

Meanwhile, Tracy has harsh words for Willow. And why wouldn’t she after what she saw? She spotted Willow in an intimate moment with Chase, who is her granddaughter Brook Lynn’s husband, and has been furious ever since. Tracy was quick to lash out at Chase, and now it’s time for Willow.

She is making it very clear that she would not tolerate any kind of betrayal towards her family. Tracy refused to listen to Chase’s explanation, and now she is making it clear to Willow that she needs to stay away from Chase for her good. What will this lead to and how will Willow react to the warning?

On the other hand, Brook Lynn seeks Sonny’s aid. Now that she has joined hands with Lucy to ensure that Willow stays in her place and far away from her husband, Brook Lynn is ready to ask Sonny for help. Is this about the same situation, or could it be regarding the Curtis and Jordan car crash?

When Chase makes a high-profile arrest, who exactly will it be? Elsewhere, Alexis is persuasive. Is this regarding Ethan? Or could it be about Sonny and Ric? And then lastly, Justine has a warning for Chase. If he keeps one step out of line, his job at the PCPD is in danger. What will this lead to?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates.

Must Read: Enola Holmes 3: Release Date, Cast & What We Know About Millie Bobby Brown & Louis Partridge Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News