The emergency room at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center is soon to look a smidgen different.

As The Pitt gears up for its third season, fans have been eagerly anticipating which doctors will return and which will depart from the HBO Max medical drama. The biggest cast change so far involves Shabana Azeez, whose character, Victoria Javadi, became a fan favorite character during the show’s first two seasons.

But while Victoria’s days in the ER may be ending, her story isn’t.

Shabana Azeez’s Role Is Changing in Season 3

According to a People interview, Azeez confirmed that Victoria Javadi will no longer appear in the ED during Season 3. The reason is simple: her ER rotation has ended.

The actress later told Entertainment Weekly that Victoria is pursuing psychiatry as part of her medical training. The shift marks a significant change for the character, who spent much of her time learning the ropes in the hospital’s hectic emergency room.

However, Victoria isn’t walking away from the series. Since psychiatric care is sometimes part of emergency medicine, her character may also appear during the season in a different role.

Shabana tells Bustle that she will NOT be in the ER in season 3 of The Pitt: “I’ve done my ER rotation, so I’m doing my psychiatry rotation.” pic.twitter.com/dp5UAun5xM — ShabanaCrave (@ShabanaCrave) June 9, 2026

The Pitt Season 3 Cast Guide: Full Returning Cast List

While Victoria’s character evolves, most of the main cast are likely to return. According to Parade, the returning cast includes the following:

Noah Wyle – Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch

Leading the cast once again is Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby, the physician whose leadership and emotional struggles have become central to the series. As one of the hospital’s most experienced doctors, Robby often finds himself balancing patient care with the immense pressure of running a trauma unit. Following the events of Season 2, he is expected to remain at the heart of the show’s biggest storylines.

Patrick Ball – Dr. Frank Langdon

Patrick Ball is expected to return as Dr. Frank Langdon, one of the emergency department’s most prominent physicians. Throughout the series, Langdon has been involved in several of the hospital’s most intense medical cases, making him an essential part of the ensemble moving forward.

Katherine LaNasa – Dana Evans

Katherine LaNasa’s Dana Evans continues to serve as one of the hospital’s most important non-physician figures. Dana often serves as a bridge between hospital administration and frontline staff, making her a key presence whenever tensions rise at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.

Fiona Dourif – Dr. Cassie McKay

Fiona Dourif is expected to return as Dr. Cassie McKay, whose direct approach and unwavering dedication to her patients have made her a fan favorite. Cassie’s ability to remain calm under pressure has helped establish her as one of the emergency room’s most dependable doctors.

Taylor Dearden – Dr. Melissa “Mel” King

Taylor Dearden’s Mel King has experienced significant growth since the series began. As one of the younger medical professionals at the hospital, Mel’s journey continues to highlight the challenges and rewards of working in emergency medicine.

Isa Briones – Dr. Trinity Santos

Isa Briones is also expected to reprise her role as Dr. Trinity Santos. Ambitious, talented, and determined to prove herself, Trinity has steadily emerged as one of the most promising doctors within the hospital’s ranks.

Gerran Howell – Dr. Dennis Whitaker

Gerran Howell’s Dennis Whitaker remains an important part of the trauma center team. Over the course of the series, Whitaker has grown both professionally and personally, making him one of the show’s most relatable characters.

Sepideh Moafi – Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi

Sepideh Moafi is expected to return as Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi, whose experience and medical expertise continue to make her an integral member of the hospital staff. Her presence often provides stability during some of the department’s most challenging moments.

Ayesha Harris – Dr. Parker Ellis

One of the biggest cast developments heading into Season 3 involves Ayesha Harris. According to Entertainment Weekly, Harris has been promoted from recurring cast member to series regular. The promotion suggests Parker Ellis will have a much larger role in the upcoming season and could become one of the show’s key players moving forward.

Shabana Azeez – Victoria Javadi

Although Victoria Javadi will no longer be working in the emergency department, Shabana Azeez remains part of the cast. According to People and Entertainment Weekly, Victoria is beginning a psychiatry rotation, opening the door for new storylines while keeping the character connected to the hospital environment.

One noted change involves Ayesha Harris. According to Entertainment Weekly, Harris has been promoted from recurring to series regular, suggesting Dr. Parker Ellis will play a larger role in Season 3.

‘The Pitt’ Season 3 Cast Shake Up: Supriya Ganesh’s Dr. Mohan Out, Ayesha Harris’s Night Shift Dr. Ellis In “Dr. ELLIS is pulling a double shift next season!! So excited ya’ll!!” Harris posted on Instagram stories after the news broke. https://t.co/943l6odmWl pic.twitter.com/doFX3hA2Xw — UnfilteredAmerica (@NahBabyNahNah) April 2, 2026

Who is Not Returning?

The major confirmed exit remains of Supriya Ganesh, whose character leaves the show at the end of Season 2 as Dr. Samira Mohan. According to the Variety exclusive, Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill has admitted that the cast turnover is part of the realism of the show, mirroring the career progression of doctors in teaching hospitals.

this is the third time the pitt writers room has done something like this btw. tracy, supriya and shabana i’m so sorry. pic.twitter.com/sa0Ba1OlVD — jack 𓏲ּ𝄢 tvl spoilers (@claudiadoves) June 9, 2026

What To Expect From Season 3?

In addition to the cast change, viewers can also expect a huge time jump.

Based on a People exclusive featuring Noah Wyle, Season 3 will forward about four months and take place in November. The jump will also be used to introduce new medical cases, as well as new dynamics, and the next chapter of the life of the staff at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. With Victoria entering psychiatry, Parker Ellis stepping into a bigger role, and several familiar faces returning, Season 3 looks set to continue to feel as realistic as it has, making The Pitt one of HBO Max’s most successful dramas.

While some doctors may be moving on, the next shift is bound to be as dramatic as the previous one, happening within the walls of the hospital.

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