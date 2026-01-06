If you’re a fan of medical dramas, chances are you’ve already watched the critically acclaimed series, The Pitt, which debuted in January 2025. Its first season earned widespread praise from both critics and audiences, and it later bagged the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Drama Series. With anticipation building for the upcoming second season, set to arrive soon, critical reactions have already started pouring in on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, here’s a look at how RT’s latest critics’ score for Season 2 compares with Season 1 and some other acclaimed medical dramas on television.

The Pitt Season 2 vs. Season 1 – Rotten Tomatoes Scores Compared

The Pitt Season 1 earned an impressive 95% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting a strong critical reception. Season 2 has matched that feat so far, also holding a 95% rating on the review aggregator. However, with additional reviews still expected, the score can change after the second season premieres.

“So, does The Pitt avoid the sophomore slump? Early reviews say yes. Critics say the new season stays true to what made The Pitt a standout while pushing its characters and its storytelling even further. With stellar writing and elevated performances, Season 2 further cements The Pitt as one of the best medical television series of all time,” a Rotten Tomatoes report on Season 2 read.

Where To Watch The Pitt Season 2

The Pitt, Season 1, is currently available to stream on HBO Max in the U.S. The Pitt Season 2 is set to premiere on HBO Max on January 8, 2026.

The Pitt Season 2 vs. Other Popular Medical Dramas

Here’s how some other well-known medical dramas have been received by critics on Rotten Tomatoes, along with where they’re currently streaming.

The Knick

RT Score : 92%

: 92% Where to Stream: HBO Max (U.S.)

House

RT Score : 89%

: 89% Where to Stream: Hulu & Prime Video (U.S.)

Grey’s Anatomy

RT Score : 84%

: 84% Where to Stream: Hulu & Netflix (U.S.)

Scrubs

RT Score : 83%

: 83% Where to Stream: Hulu (U.S.)

The Good Doctor

RT Score (S1): 63%

(S1): 63% Where to Stream: Hulu (U.S.)

The Pitt currently boasts a higher Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score than the above-mentioned medical dramas, highlighting its strong critical standing within the genre.

The Pitt Plot

The medical drama revolves around the daily lives of the emergency department healthcare staff of a hospital based in Pittsburgh. How they manage their high-pressure jobs while dealing with their own personal issues and workplace politics forms the show’s premise. It features Noah Wyle, Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, and Supriya Ganesh, among others.

Season 2 will pick up with Langdon’s first day back at work. Viewers will experience a 10-month time jump, and the new season is reportedly set to take place over the Fourth of July weekend.

The Pitt Season 2 – Official Trailer

