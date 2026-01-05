As we welcome the new year, it’s time to prepare for the exciting, highly anticipated offerings that television and streaming have in store. With that in mind, here’s a list of 6 Hollywood TV shows to watch out for, with all the necessary details on release date, streaming services, and plot information.

1. The Pitt Season 2

Release Date: January 8

January 8 Where To Watch : HBO Max

: HBO Max Created by: R. Scott Gemmill

Plot: The second season of The Pitt is set to be among the year’s first major offerings, premiering this coming Thursday for HBO Max subscribers. The series is a procedural medical drama in the vein of E.R. and Grey’s Anatomy, and stars Noah Wyle in the lead role of Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavich, a senior attending physician who started out the show traumatized by the horrors of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second season of The Pitt will see the story skip ten months following the ending of season 1, with the story beginning on a 4th of July weekend. Aside from Noah Wyle, other major characters expected to return are Dr. Frank Langdon (played by Patrick Ball) and Dana Evans (played by Katherine LaNasa).

2. A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

Release Date : January 18

: January 18 Where To Watch : HBO Max

: HBO Max Created by: Ira Parker

Plot: A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is the latest HBO Max series based on George R.R. Martin’s sprawling epic A Song of Ice and Fire, specifically his prequel novellas called Tales of Dunk and Egg, which were initially published from 1998 to 2010.

The storyline for this upcoming series takes place after the events of the companion show, Fire and Blood, but before the plot of the original Game of Thrones series. The series will star Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall, a lowborn hedge knight who works with a young Aegon “Egg” Targaryen (played by Dexter Sol Ansell) as his squire. The series has already been confirmed for a second season, which is estimated to premiere sometime in 2027.

3. Bridgerton Season 4

Release Date : January 29 (Part 1), February 26 (Part 2)

: January 29 (Part 1), February 26 (Part 2) Where To Watch : Netflix

: Netflix Created by: Chris Van Dusen

Plot: Bridgerton, Netflix’s adaptation of Julia Quinn’s regency romance novel series of the same name, continues to stay strong, with an upcoming fourth season that will adapt the novel An Offer From a Gentleman.

The storyline centers on the second son of the Bridgerton family, Benedict (played by Luke Thompson), and his love affair with Sophie Baek (played by Yerin Ha), originally named Sophie Beckett in the novel.

4. The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins

Release Date : February 23

: February 23 Where To Watch : Peacock (NBC)

: Peacock (NBC) Created by: Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Sam Means

Plot: From the creative team behind the acclaimed NBC comedy 30 Rock comes a new series that sees the return of 30 Rock’s star, Tracy Morgan, in the lead role of Reggie Dinkins.

Reggie is a disgraced football player eager to rehabilitate his image, and to that end, he decides to film a documentary on himself and enlists the help of filmmaker Arthur Tobin (played by Daniel Radcliffe) to do so. The series premiere, scheduled for February 23, will consist of the first two episodes, followed by the remaining ten episodes, which will be released weekly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly)

5. One Piece Season 2

Release Date : March 10, 2026

: March 10, 2026 Where To Watch : Netflix

: Netflix Created by: Matt Owens, Steven Maeda

Plot: The highly anticipated second season of Netflix’s adaptation of the One Piece manga will arrive on Netflix in March of this year. The series adapted the East Blue arc in the first season, and will now see the Straw Hat pirates, including Luffy (played by Inaki Godoy), Zoro (played by Mackenyu), Nami (played by Emily Tudd), Usopp (played by Jacob Gibson), and Sanji (played by Taz Skylar) make their way to the Grand Line.

New characters introduced in season 2 are Tony Tony Chopper (played by Mikaela Hoover), who will join the Straw Hat Pirates, as well as the villainous Miss All Sunday (played by Lera Abova).

6. The Boys Season 5

Release Date : April 8

: April 8 Where To Watch : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video Created by: Eric Kripke

Plot: Capping off our list is the hotly anticipated final season of The Boys. Amazon Prime’s adaptation of the Garth Ennis comics of the same name has proven to be a cultural juggernaut, and with the gripping cliffhanger that season 4 ended on, fans will undoubtedly be waiting with bated breath to see how the storyline reaches its end.

The series follows the titular Boys, a team of antihero vigilantes consisting of Billy Butcher (played by Karl Urban), Hugh “Hughie” Campbell (played by Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (played by Laz Alonso), Frenchie (played by Tomar Capone), and Kimiko (played by Karen Fukuhara), going up against the corrupt superhero company, Vought International.

When we last left things off at the end of Season 4, Vought superheroes Homelander (played by Anthony Starr) and Sister Sage (played by Susan Heyward) had fully taken over the United States and established a fascist dictatorship. With most of the Boys getting arrested, it falls on rogue superhero Starlight (played by Erin Moriarty) and an increasingly unscrupulous Billy Butcher to undo the damage and set the stage for the final showdown.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: 10 Must-Watch American TV Shows Of 2025 You Probably Missed: From Paradise To Murderbot

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News