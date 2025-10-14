Bridgerton remains one of the most popular Regency drama series in the world, and fans are excited to dive back into the world soon. Season four of the Netflix show will revolve around the love story of Benedict Bridgerton, played by Jason Thompson, and Sophie Baek, portrayed by Yerin Ha.

For those unversed, season one was based around Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset. The second saw focused on Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma. Season three revolved around Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. Here’s what we know about the fourth season of Bridgerton.

Bridgerton Season 4: Premiere Date Of Netflix Regency Drama

Season 4 of Bridgerton will be released in two parts, with the total eight episodes being divided into four episodes per part. Part one will premiere on January 29, 2026. Part two will premiere on February 26 on Netflix. The season is based on the third Bridgeton novel, An Offer from a Gentleman.

This season, unmask your true love. Bridgerton Season 4 shall arrive in two parts, Part 1: January 29; Part 2: February 26. pic.twitter.com/jk3Iup3CLy — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) October 13, 2025

Bridgerton Season 4: What To Expect From Benedict & Sophie’s Season

As per the synopsis of the season, “Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down when we meet him again. That is, until an enthralling woman captures his attention at Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball.” And it’s none other than Sophie Baek.

Jason shared with Tudum, “The storyline is a bit of a twist on Cinderella. You remember being told those stories as a child — the magic and the romance of them.” He added that it was exciting to have those themes woven into the world of Bridgerton, offering a great but relatable story.

Yerin mused, “What drew me to Sophie was that she immediately has obstacles — something that she constantly has to overcome. Whether it’s this battle around social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict.” Many of the cast members are returning, including previous leads.

Do we rise to the occasion or do we bury oneself deeper amidst society’s secrets? We shall find out soon enough… Bridgerton Season 4 shall arrive in two parts, Part 1: January 29; Part 2: February 26. pic.twitter.com/A9t8FDOC58 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) October 13, 2025

Bridgerton Season 4: Cast & Crew

Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Hannah Dodd, Ruth Gemmell, Nicola Coughlan, Florence Hunt, Adjoa Andoh, Victor Alli, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne, Masali Baduza, Daniel Francis, Oli Higginson, Emma Naomi, and Martins Imhangbe are back.

Golda Rosheuvel, Hugh Sachs, Will Tilsto,n as well as Polly Walker are also returning. Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, and Isabella Wei are the additions. Jess Brownell is back as the showrunner for the latest Bridgeton season. Sadly, Phoebe Dynevor was not called back to play Daphne Bridgeton.

Regé-Jean Page is not expected to return after his exit from the show after the first season. They are the only previous leads who are not a part of seasons three and four. Phoebe was seen in season two, but without Regé.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc 3D India Release Date: Here’s When The Anime Film Is Returning To Cinemas In A New Format!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News