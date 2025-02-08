The Young and the Restless is known for its love triangles, new pairings, fan-favorite romances, surprising scandals, and unnecessary breakups. The last couple of months have seen the writers break up pairings of Sally Spectra and Adam Newman as well Billy Abbott and Chelsea Lawson.

Now, the four have swapped partners and fans are not very happy about it since Sally and Adam were one of the most popular pairings of the soap opera. With Sally and Billy together, Courtney Hope and Jason Thompson who portray the roles shared their thoughts on the pairing and if they’ll last.

Courtney Hope & Jason Thompson On Working Together On The Young & The Restless

During a conversation with Swooon, the soap stars shared their experience working together and their characters dating one another. Jason revealed, “She’s one of the most playful, sweet, kind, actresses you’re ever going to work with, so it’s fun” which “makes the job that much better.” Courtney also praised her co-star and revealed that she respects him and his work a lot.

She shared their process behind creating chemistry between their roles, “Right in the beginning, it’s all lovey dovey and it’s good and it’s fun, but we’re starting to find these nuances of a little bit of toying with each other, or a little bit of pressing each other’s buttons.” Courtney described Sally and Billy as kind of similar with headstrong and passionate personalities.

“They’re in pursuit of the truth and what’s right. I think that it could be very explosive in good and bad ways, and it could be fun,” she mused. Jason pointed out that Sally is not trying to change or correct Billy at all and how they can also be playful and sexy with each other at different points of time.

Courtney Hope & Jason Thompson On Whether Sally & Billy Will Last

He added, “I think that is ultimately what brings them together. It’s the spark of not knowing and the anticipation that it could go so many ways, because they’re both passionate people in whatever it is,” he shared, stating that he feels they have a lot of potential but soaps have ever-evolving storylines.

Jason continued, “We could be together for two years, and ultimately, the biggest payoff might be when we break up down the road, so you got to just kind of stay in it and stay committed to it.” He concluded by mentioning that there is a lot of passion between both Sally and Billy and he is a big fan of the two of them together on The Young and the Restless personally.

