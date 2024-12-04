Onscreen relationships turning into offscreen romance has been a natural phenomenon in the industry. The Young and the Restless stars Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman were no exception. The actors, who play the roles of Sally Spectra and Adam Newman, respectively, were paired for a couple of years on the popular soap opera.

While the two never explicitly confirmed their relationship, they were often spotted going on dinners and dates, taking vacations, and even posing on the red carpet. After they reportedly broke up, the two were spotted around each other much less. Here’s what their equation is like after their split.

Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman post rumored breakup

Last year, Hope and Grossman deleted most of their offscreen picture, leading fans to believe that the breakup reports were accurate. They were only spotted together less often and only seen in the same frame when working together. Their characters, Sally and Ada,m split onscreen around the same time as they did offscreen. But the then-favorite couple soon reunited.

Fans were happy to see #Ally back together, but the joy was short-lived, as the pair recently broke up again. Meanwhile, Hope and Grossman attended a fan event last year and even posted group photos featuring one another on their social media. This led fans to believe that they were still on friendly terms. The two have also spoken highly of each other in interviews.

Grossman even revealed that he was a fan of Adam and Sally’s romance and was sad the writers broke them up again. Regardless, the actors promoted their work together online and even praised each other as the best onscreen partners in this journey on The Young and the Restless.

Mark Grossman on Courtney Hope and Fan Favorite Pair #Ally

After Adam and Sally reunited in February of this year, Grossman told Soap Opera Digest that he was curious to see where the writers would take the two. Calling it a perfect relationship, he added that he enjoyed it. “We just seem to work well together. It’s hard to articulate, but it’s just like an energy thing,” he praised Hope, who won a Daytime Emmy Award this year. “Courtney is wonderful. She shows up 110 percent daily and makes my job a lot easier,” Grossman added.

He revealed that he knows that Adam and Sally as a pair is “something special” many fans enjoy and adore. He also stated that he would love to see the characters get married. “The proposal and then have a wedding. It would be nice,” he mused. In another conversation with Soaps.com, he discussed the recent Ally split on screen.

He stated that he would like to think this wouldn’t end them as a pair. “I love them together. And they’ve been through so much, especially the heartbreak of losing their daughter, Ava. But they are so good together,” he disclosed. For more such news, keep an eye out on Koimoi.

