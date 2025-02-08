Drake didn’t just buy Tupac’s legendary crown ring—he made it a statement. The 6 God dropped over $1 million on the piece in July 2023, but it didn’t become a hip-hop flashpoint until Kendrick Lamar called him out.

“Gimme Tupac ring back & I might give you a little respect,” Lamar rapped in Euphoria. That line turned the purchase into a battleground. Fans debated whether Drake deserved to own such a historic piece. Lamar made it clear—he didn’t think so.

The ring wasn’t just jewelry. Tupac designed it himself in 1996 after his release from prison. It marked a new era for him, symbolizing his company, Euphanasia Incorporated. He entrusted its creation to Yaasmyn Fula, his close advisor and business manager. She worked with New York jewelers to bring his vision to life.

The final piece? A gold band crowned with rubies and diamonds, inspired by the medieval kings of Europe. A nod to The Prince, the Machiavelli text Pac read in prison. Inside, the engraving read: “Pac & Dada 1996,” a tribute to his engagement to Kidada Jones.

Fula later put the ring up for auction, and Sotheby’s estimated it at $300,000. Drake shattered expectations, securing it for over a million. He flexed the purchase on Instagram, but it wasn’t about Lamar at first.

Then came Euphoria. Lamar fired shots, rapping, “Somebody had told that me you got a ring / On God, I’m ready to double the wage / I’d rather do that than let a Canadian n***a make Pac turn in his grave.”

That flipped the conversation. Fans debated: Was Drake honoring Tupac’s legacy or disrespecting it? The rap world split into two camps, and Twitter (X) became a battleground.

But would Drake ever “give it back”? Doubtful. One thing’s certain—the ring wasn’t just a purchase. It became a symbol in hip-hop’s biggest feud.

