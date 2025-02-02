It’s not every day that a rap superstar gets caught in an awkward situation like this, but during a Stake livestream event, Drake’s attempt at generosity backfired. As he fumbled with the card, trying to make the donation, he turned to fellow rapper Lil Yachty and exclaimed, “Bro! Embarrassing.” The cringe was real.

The event, which took place on June 3, saw Drake giving away $1M to fans, in partnership with the betting platform Stake. But things didn’t go exactly as planned when one lucky fan was supposed to walk away with $500. Unfortunately for them, Drake’s card didn’t play nice. “Drake’s card just got declined on stream,” one fan tweeted, sharing the viral moment.

However, while many assumed the card was Drake’s, a closer inspection revealed it actually belonged to Kick, the gaming and livestreaming platform that hosted the event. This little detail didn’t make the moment any less awkward, but it did clarify the confusion. Yachty, ever the comedian, added some light-hearted commentary, noting that the fan was getting a “full” foot massage during the slip-up. At least someone was having a good time.

This moment of embarrassment didn’t come without context. Drake’s partnership with Stake isn’t new—he’s been placing bets with the company since December 2021, making some pretty outrageous wagers. Most notably, he took a $1 million loss betting on the 2022 World Cup, and lost another $400,000 betting on Jake Paul’s fight with Tommy Fury in Abu Dhabi. Still, the Her Loss rapper has had his wins. He pocketed $1.2 million after betting on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII and staked $250,000 on the Denver Nuggets to beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

Before the cringe moment, Drake had been teasing the livestream event, even flirting with influencer Corinna Kopf on Instagram. “I might massage @corinnakopf feet live on air you just never know,” he joked, ramping up anticipation. Kopf, with seven million Instagram followers, replied, “I’m waiting,” adding to the playful energy.

Beyond the live stream drama, Drake’s involvement with Stake has made headlines with his massive bets, some of which have earned him hefty returns. But the $500 gift fiasco? Definitely one for the books. As for the fan, they may not have gotten their cash, but at least they had the pleasure of witnessing Drake’s very human moment.

Drake’s embarrassing slip-up is just another reminder that even the biggest stars have their off moments. But with his track record of wins (and losses) in the betting world, one declined card probably won’t stop him from being the king of high stakes.

