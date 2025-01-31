Kendrick Lamar is reportedly set to stir up some serious drama during his Super Bowl halftime show by performing ‘Not Like Us,’ the explosive diss track aimed squarely at his rival Drake. The song, which took the hip-hop world by storm last summer, quickly became a central piece in their reignited feud, dominating conversations with its incendiary lyrics.

As one of the most talked-about tracks of the year, Not Like Us is Kendrick’s bold take on Drake, calling him out with accusations of being a pedophile and a “colonizer”, claims that have sparked a major backlash.

The Legal Fallout Over Not Like Us

Drake, clearly not pleased with the track’s success, hit back by suing Kendrick’s label, Universal Music Group, accusing them of spreading harmful, false narratives.

The lawsuit centers on the defamatory lyrics in ‘Not Like Us,’ which Drake argues falsely paint him as a pedophile. The Canadian rapper claims that UMG was fully aware of the song’s controversial content, but allowed it to thrive for financial gain.

In addition to the legal dispute over the track’s messaging, Drake also alleges that UMG used AI to artificially boost the song’s streams by 30 million, further inflating its success.

Kendrick Lamar’s SuperBowl Performance Won’t Be Affected

Despite the lawsuit, insiders close to Kendrick have made it clear that he’s not backing down. The rapper still plans to perform ‘Not Like Us’ at the Super Bowl halftime show next month, with no legal barrier to stop him.

Drake’s lawsuit, which mentions Kendrick’s upcoming performance, accuses UMG of wanting to use the Super Bowl, one of the biggest cultural stages of the year, to push the track even further into the spotlight. However, Kendrick isn’t concerned about the legal drama and seems determined to go forward with his performance as planned.

UMG has responded to Drake’s claims, firmly denying any intention to sabotage the reputation of one of their own artists.

“Not only are these claims untrue, but the notion that we would seek to harm the reputation of any artist — let alone Drake — is illogical,” UMG said.

As the Super Bowl date approaches, all eyes will be on Kendrick, who’s set to perform on February 9, with the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in what promises to be a highly charged event.

