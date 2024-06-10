Days after deleting all Kendrick Lamar beef reference posts from Instagram, including several posts promoting his diss tracks against the ‘Not Like Us’ rapper, Drake returned to social media on Sunday, June 9, to label himself a “goat.”

For those who don’t know, Kendrick Lamar kicked off the feud with Drake in March by dissing him on Metro Boomin and Future’s track, “Like That.” In the ensuing months, the two traded insults, diss track after diss track, triggering the greatest rap beef of all time.

In May, TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith declared the beef was over after Lamar released “Meet The Grahams” and “Like That.” During the same weekend, Drake dropped “Family Matters” and “The Heart Part 6.” Lamar dominated the music charts, while Drake trailed far behind.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, TDE CEO declared the beef “A win for the culture.” He added, “while keeping it all on wax. Especially when these publications try to make it something else. We proved them wrong. That’s a victory within itself. On another note, it’s time to wrap up this TDE [20-year] anniversary compilation.”

Weeks later, the Toronto rapper deleted every post that promoted his Kendrick Lamar-aimed diss tracks. Days later, Drake took to Instagram and seemingly dissed Lamar in a cryptic post, writing, “Goats don’t worry about one trick ponies.”

He also shared a picture of himself attending one of his son Adonis’ soccer games. The move was seemingly in reference to Lamar questioning Darke’s parenting skills in “Meet The Grahams.”

Shortly after Drake shared the post, several celebrities, including Ice Spice and Sexyy Red, praised Drake in the comment section.

