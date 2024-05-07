After a week of a brutal battle between two rap titans, Drake and Kendrick Lamar, things have settled down as fans anticipate the shot. Kendrick Lamar has stayed uncharacteristically silent after Drake upped the ante Sunday, May 4, with his fourth instalment in seemingly ever-ending diss tracks titled “The Heart Part 6” (OVO/Republic). While the world awaits the rapper’s response, find out who emerged victorious from the rap battle.

So far, Drake appears to be struggling to keep up with Kendrick Lmar’s onslaught as Kendrick released four diss tracks in four days, each more vicious than the last. It all began with the 2023 collaboration between Drake and J. Cole, “First Person Shooter.” On the track, J. Cole declared himself, Drake, and Lamar as the “big three” of rap music.

Kendrick Lamar seemingly disagreed with the assertion and described himself as “just big me.” In response, Drake dropped “Push Ups,” mocking Lamar’s height, and followed up with “Taylor Made Freestyle,” deriding Lamar’s collaboration with Taylor Swift. The song was deleted after Drake was slammed for using an AI-generated voice of the late Tupac Shakur.

Shortly after Kendrick Lamar dropped “Euphoria, ” where he ripped into Drake, going after all his personality traits, Drake then dropped “Family Matters”, where he accused Lamar of infidelity and domestic violence. Shortly after, Lamar released two back-to-back diss tracks in a span of hours, “Meet The Grahams and “Not Like Us,” where he accused Drake of being a paedophile. In response, Drake dropped “The Heart Part 6”, denying the accusation.

Fans have declared Kendrick Lamar the apparent winner of the rap battle after his latest, “Not Like Us”, is currently #1 at Spotify U.S., #2 global and #1 at Apple Music.

Kendrick’s initial diss track, “Euphoria”, is #2 on Spotify U.S. and #3 global and is the second most popular song on Apple.

Kendrick’s “Meet the Grahams” is #9 at Spotify U.S., #19 global and #10 at Apple. Drake’s “Family Matters” is #6 on Spotify U.S., #13 international, and #3 at Apple.

It’s apparent that Kendrick Lamar is trending in DSP, but it remains to be seen if the rap battle has ended or will resume.

