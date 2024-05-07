During an interview with Today, Vogue Editor Anna Wintour apologized for the confusion created by the seemingly convoluted Met Gala 2024 Theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

In November 2023, Vogue announced the theme of The 2024 exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Met Gala entitled, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The theme triggered a wave of confusion among fashion fans. They took to social media to predict a display of designer pyjamas or grand princess attires gracing the steps of the gala.

During the recent interview, which aired hours before this year’s Met Gala on May 6, Anna Wintour acknowledged the issues with the 2024 theme. She admitted it could mean many things and explained the inspiration behind its dress code, “The Garden of Time.”

Met Gala 2024 Theme Explained

Wintour explained that when they came up with the theme for the exhibition, they were thinking of something ethereal and romantic but confessed that it could be interpreted in several ways. She said – “This exhibition broke my cardinal rule. When we came up with the title ‘Sleeping Beauties,’ it was wonderful and poetic and romantic, but actually, it could be many, many things.”

Due to the confusion, Wintour, alongside the curator in charge of The Costume Institute, Andrew Bolton, scrambled to simplify things and emerged with a dress code titled “The Garden of Time.” Wintour explained, “I said, ‘What are we gonna say to people to wear to this night?’ And he said, ‘Well, what about ‘Garden of Time? So, I fear that we’ve unleashed a lot of confusion out there, and for which I deeply apologize.”

The Costume Institute Andrew Bolton explained the motivation behind the Sleeping Beauties Theme. Here’s what it means.

Independent citing Bolton reported the entire exhibit, with 250 archive pieces from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection, is centerd around a few garments dating back 400 years to the Elizabeth period. These pieces can never be worn again due to the garments’ fragility. The star piece is an 1877 Charles Frederick Worth original silk satin ball gown.

Anna Wintour explained, “The idea of ‘Sleeping Beauties’ is displaying these delicate masterpieces, in a laid back position behind glass walls, hence the theme sleeping beauties.

The co-chairs for this year’s most coveted fashion extravaganza include Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny.

