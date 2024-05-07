In a world full of dating reality shows, Peacock’s Love Undercover promises to be something different. The series features five famous soccer players who are all out on the same mission: finding true love. As these international athletes leave behind their luxurious lifestyles and head to Los Angeles in search of the women of their dreams, they conceal their real identities in order to find someone who loves them for who they are inside.

However, the players also realize that scoring a goal on the field might just be easier than wooing a woman. And if they do end up finding true love, they have to reveal their identity to her. Want to know who are the five players who are willing to risk it all to find their lady love? Here are all the details about the cast of Love Undercover.

Jamie O’Hara

Jamie O’Hara is a 37-year-old former footballer from England. In a league career spanning 15 years, the athlete played as a midfielder for clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, Billericay Town, and Blackpool. He retired from the sport in 2020 and went on to become a radio host with the Talksport show The Sports Bar in September 2021.

O’Hara was previously married to model Danielle Lloyd; however, she sought divorce from him in 2014 after two years of marriage when the player admitted to cheating on her. The couple share three children together. As for his expectations from Love Undercover, O’Hara revealed in an official clip from Peacock that he is looking for ‘someone to be his wife.’ Interestingly, the former footballer has already had a stint with reality television as he participated in the 19th season of Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Ohara (@jamie.ohara)

Lloyd Jones

Born in Plymouth, England, Lloyd Jones is a 28-year-old pro footballer who currently plays as a defender for Charlton Athletic Football Club. The player started his career with Liverpool, which signed him in 2011 when he was just 15 years of age. Jones then also got to play for Luton Town, Northampton Town, and Cambridge United before settling with Charlton Athletic for the 2023-24 season. He was previously reported to be dating television personality and singer Megan McKenna; however, the couple broke up in 2023 after being in a relationship for over a year. In Love Undercover, Jones is seeking a true match, someone who he can bring home to his mother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lloyd Jones (@lloydjones28)

Marco Fabián

34-year-old Marco Fabián is an attacking midfielder from Mexico who was a part of the national team that won the gold medal at the London Olympics 2012. The athlete started his professional career with Tapatío in the year 2006 and went on to play with clubs like Guadalajara, Eintracht Frankfurt, Philadelphia Union, Al-Sadd, Juárez, Mazatlán, and UE Santa Coloma. In 2024, he joined FC Rànger’s which plays in the Segona Divisió football league. Fabián is also a part of Empire Strykers, an indoor soccer team in the Major Arena Soccer League. Apart from his successful football career, Fabián is a nightclub owner as well. The player is now in search of a real connection, which he hopes to find in Love Undercover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marco Fabian (@marcofabian_10)

Ryan Babel

Ryan Babel is a professional footballer from the Netherlands who plays as a striker or left-winger. The 37-year-old made his club debut with Ajax in 2004 and went on to play for Liverpool, 1899 Hoffenheim, Kasımpaşa, Al Ain, Deportivo La Coruña, Beşiktaş, Fulham, and Galatasaray. His last appearance on the field was with Eyüpspor in the TFF First League 2022-23. Babel has also had a successful international career, as he played the FIFA World Cup twice for the Dutch team in 2006 and 2010. The team managed to reach the final in the latter and were declared runner-ups. Off the field, Babel made news for his three-year-long relationship with Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith, which ended in 2022. In Love Undercover, the footballer is hiding his identity by pretending to be a construction worker while searching for love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Babel (@ryanbabel)

Sebastián Fassi

The final entrant in the cast is Sebastián Fassi from Mexico. The 30-year-old plays as a goalkeeper for San Fernando CD in the Primera Federación league. After making his professional debut with Pachuca in 2014, Fassi joined Mineros de Zacatecas in 2017, followed by León in 2019 and Atenas in 2022. Since 2023, he has been associated with San Fernando CD. The athlete is the son of businessman Andrés Fassi, who is currently the Vice President of the Pachuca Group and the President of Talleres Club. On the personal front, Sebastián Fassi is hoping to find true love through the reality series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebastian Fassi (@sebafassi)

Love Undercover premieres on Peacock on May 9 and will release three episodes every Thursday until May 23. The series is narrated by comedian Jared Freid.

Must Read: Robert Downey Jr’s 10-Year-Old Legal Drama Crashes Netflix’s Top 10 List, Netizens Call It “The Best We’ve Ever Seen”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News