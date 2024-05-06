When Pretty Little Liars, a reboot and continuation of the eponymous Freeform series, was released on Max in 2022, it received critical acclaim for its refreshing take on the mystery genre. Now, after a long wait of almost two years, the show is returning with its second season, officially titled Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.

The new season is highly anticipated, as it met with delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023. Now that Pretty Little Liars: Summer School is about to be released, here is all the information you need about the teen drama, including the release schedule, plot, and cast.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Release Schedule

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School will premiere on Max (formerly HBO Max) on May 9, 2024. However, unlike the first season, which consisted of 10 episodes, the second installment will feature only eight episodes. The first two episodes will be released together on May 9, after which one new episode will be aired every Thursday until the finale on June 20, 2024. Here is the complete release schedule:

Episode 1: Loose Ends: May 9, 2024 Episode 2: Summer Lovin: May 9, 2024 Episode 3: Sweet Sixteen: May 16, 2024 Episode 4: When a Stranger Calls Back: May 23, 2024 Episode 5: Friday the 13th: May 30, 2024 Episode 6: Hell House: June 6, 2024 Episode 7: The Bogeyman: June 13, 2024 Episode 8: Final Exam: June 20, 2024

Also, viewers need to have an active subscription to Max to watch the series. The subscription plans for the streaming platform start at $9.99 per month and go up to $19.99 per month. In India, it will be available on JioCinema.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Plot

The show revolves around five teenage girls who become the target of a mysterious stalker called ‘A’ due to their mothers’ dark past. In the second season, the girls have a new struggle to face: summer school, as their grades dipped following the harrowing events of season 1. However, things soon take a sinister turn once again as a new villain arrives in town, leading to further brutal challenges for the girls. Speaking about what to expect from the new season in an interview with Teen Vogue, co-creator Lindsay Calhoon Bring said, “Season two is about the children carrying the trauma of season one and trying to find a light through it.”

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Cast

This season will mark the return of the main cast members: Bailee Madison as Imogen, Chandler Kinney as Tabby, Zaria as Faran, Malia Pyles as Minnie, and Maia Reficco as Noa. Additionally, we will also get to see some new faces in the show, including Antonio Cipriano as Johnny, Imogen’s co-worker; Ava Capri as Jen, Noa’s former cellmate; Noah Alexander Gerry as Christian, Tabby’s love interest; and Loretta Ables Sayre as Lola, Minnie’s grandmother.

