Nicholas Cage’s 33-year-old son, Weston Cage, was accused of striking his mom, Christina Fulton, following an emotional episode, according to TMZ. The publication reported the 56-year-old actress was spotted with a black eye and several facial bruises after an alleged altercation with her son, Weston Cage.

The publication, citing a law enforcement source, reported the incident occurred on April 28 at Fulton’s Los Angeles home. Briefly detailing the incident, the publication said on April 28, law enforcement was called to their home after a verbal altercation escalated into a physical scuffle between the mother-son duo. Upon arrival, officers learned Weston Cage had fled the house. According to the publication, no arrests have been made in the incident, but they were investigating Weston for battery charges.

However, another source claimed Christina Fulton was merely trying to help her son amid an emotional episode when the incident occurred. While the details of the emotional episode were undisclosed, Nicholas Cage’s son Weston’s alleged mental health struggles have been documented in the media in the past. Here’s everything you need to know about Weston Cage.

Born in 1990, Weston Coppola, also known as Weston Cage, is Nicholas Cage’s oldest child. According to PEOPLE, he is the son of Cage and actress Christina Fulton. Weston, a musician and actor, has started multiple metal bands and appeared in several of his father’s films. He made his big screen debut in 2005’s Lord of the War and was most recently playing a Hells Angel in 2021’s Fear and Loathing in Aspen.

Weston married musician Nikki Williams in 2011 before splitting and tying the knot with Danielle Cage, with whom he shared two sons, Lucian and Sorin. Shortly after splitting with Danielle in 2017, he wed Hila Cage Coppola and welcomed twin girls in 2020.

Weston Cage Was Detained Multiple Times In The Past

In 2011, CNN, citing court documents, reported Weston Cage was held on a psychiatric hold after a violent incident outside a Hollywood restaurant. At the time, Christina Fulton, who was suing Nicholas Cage for unpaid taxes on their Hollywood home, asked the doctor to recommend her son be kept at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for another two weeks as he suffers from “several mental, psychological and physical ailments.”

Shortly after, Weston released a statement slamming his mom, Christina Fulton, blaming her for all his problems. He said -“I am an adult. I don’t want to have anything to do with my mother. Any problems I have ever had is because of my relationship with my mother.”

Fulton blamed Nicholas Cage for her son’s troubling behavior in the court document. Weston Cage, who battled substance abuse in the past, was arrested in 2017 for a DUI and a hit-and-run in Los Angeles.

