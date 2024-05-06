From Atomic Blonde to The Fall Guy, All David Leitch Films Ranked

From a stunt performer to an accomplished director, David Leitch has come a long way. After serving as Brad Pitt’s stunt double early in his career, the director eventually transitioned to production before taking on the role of a filmmaker in 2017. Now, with the release and success of The Fall Guy, he has once again proved his mettle.

In a short span of seven years, Leitch has directed five films, most of which belong to the action genre. His incredible filmography has cemented his position as one of the most sought-after action directors in Hollywood. Wondering which of his movies you should watch first? If you are, here is a list of all David Leitch films, ranked based on their reception.

5. Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Leitch made his way into the Fast & Furious franchise by directing the 2019 action-comedy Hobbs & Shaw. The film marked the first spin-off in the franchise and is overall the ninth film in the series. It revolves around the titular characters Luke Hobbs, a tough lawman, and Deckard Shaw, a skilled former British soldier, who reluctantly team up to take down a genetically enhanced villain who wants to harm humanity.

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham star in the lead as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw respectively. They are supported by Idris Elba as Brixton, Vanessa Kirby as Hattie, and Eiza González as Madame M. Hobbs & Shaw received decent reviews from the critics and earned a massive collection of $760 million worldwide. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.5.

4. Atomic Blonde (2017)

Atomic Blonde marked the debut of Leitch as a filmmaker. Starring Charlize Theron as MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton, the action thriller film follows the spy as she is sent on a mission in Berlin, Germany, shortly before the fall of the Berlin Wall to retrieve a stolen list that features the names of exceptional secret agents.

Rated 6.7 on IMDb, Atomic Blonde was lauded for its stylish action sequences and for the performances of the cast, which included James McAvoy, John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella, and Roland Møller. Made at a budget of $30 million, the movie ended up grossing $100 million at the global box office and was declared a box office success.

3. The Fall Guy (2024)

At number three, is the latest feature film helmed by Leitch, The Fall Guy. The action comedy film seems to be inspired by the filmmaker’s own life and experiences as it revolves around a Hollywood stunt performer, Colt Seavers, played by Ryan Gosling. After Seavers sustains an injury from an accident, his stunt career seems to be finished. But life gives him a second chance when the lead actor of his ex-girlfriend’s new film goes missing. Seavers then takes it upon himself to solve the mystery and find the actor, while also continuing his job as a stuntman.

Emily Blunt plays Jody Moreno, Seavers’ ex, in the movie, while Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Tom Ryder, the star who disappears. The Fall Guy has been received well by the critics and is off to a great start at the box office, collecting $10.4 million on its opening day. The film currently has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb, and Leitch is being appreciated for creating the perfect blend of humour and action.

2. Bullet Train (2022)

Leitch’s success can be determined by the fact that he directed Brad Pitt in his fourth feature film, the same superstar for whom he once served as a stunt double. Based on the 2010 novel Maria Beetle, the film follows Ladybug (Pitt), an unlucky assassin who has had a series of unfortunate gigs. However, his latest mission puts him in a life-and-death situation as he is tasked to recover a briefcase from the world’s fastest train, where he faces other assassins who have boarded the train for different but deadly motives.

Bullet Train also starred Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Michael Shannon in pivotal roles. The film was appreciated for its high-octane action sequences and fast-paced narrative and ended up with a rating of 7.3 on IMDb. Bullet Train saw success at the global box office, as it grossed over $239 million against a budget of around $85.9 million.

1. Deadpool 2 (2018)

Topping our list is the 2018 blockbuster Deadpool 2. Ryan Reynolds returned as the iconic superhero in this sequel to the 2016 action comedy Deadpool. The project landed in Leitch’s lap after the director of the first film left over creative differences. The film follows Wade Wilson/Deadpool, who is jailed when he tries to protect a mutant named Russell from authorities. But the superhero escapes the prison and teams up with a group of mutants to save Russell’s life and fight against a time-traveling mercenary.

Also starring Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, and Zazie Beetz, Deadpool 2 is counted among the most popular Marvel films of all time. The movie earned praise from critics and audiences alike at the time of its release and went on to earn over $785.8 million, more than seven times its budget of $110 million. Leitch was appreciated for his brisk direction, while Reynolds earned praises for his portrayal of the profane superhero, getting the film an IMDb rating of 7.6.

Which film by David Leitch do you like the most? Share your opinion in the comments.

